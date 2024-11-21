All Sections
World War III broke out in 2024 – Ukraine's former commander-in-chief

Roman Romaniuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 November 2024, 15:14
World War III broke out in 2024 – Ukraine's former commander-in-chief
Zaluzhnyi delivering a speech via video link at the Ukrainska Pravda-100 award ceremony

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that with the direct involvement of Russia's autocratic allies in the war against Ukraine, it can be considered that World War III has commenced.

Source: Zaluzhnyi speaking at the Ukrainska Pravda-100 award ceremony

Quote: "I believe that in 2024, we can absolutely assume that World War III has begun.

The reason is that in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Ukraine is facing soldiers from North Korea. Let's be honest. Iranian-made Shaheds [loitering munitions] are killing civilians in Ukraine quite openly.

It's missiles made in North Korea that are being launched onto Ukraine, and they are openly declaring this. Chinese-made shells are exploding in Ukraine, and Chinese parts are used in Russian missiles."

Details: Zaluzhnyi stressed that most military officers would agree that all these factors suggest that a world war has already begun and that the world should be bracing for it.

Quote: "What we've expected for so long has started. But I want to say that God Himself is giving a chance, not only to Ukraine but to the whole world, to have time to draw the correct conclusions now.

It's still possible to stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason, our partners do not want to understand this. It's obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive through technology, but it is unclear whether it can win this battle alone.

So I believe that the world war has already begun."

Sociologists explain why Zelenskyy could lose presidential election to Zaluzhnyi
Are elections possible before the war ends, and who is likely to win?
Third cohort of Ukrainian pilots completes training in UK; Ukraine's ambassador attends graduation – photo
