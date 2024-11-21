France on intercontinental ballistic missile launch in Ukraine: If true, it is "extremely serious"

France currently has no evidence that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to attack Ukraine on 21 November, but it does talk of Moscow's "continued escalation".

Source: Christophe Lemoine, spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry, writes AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Lemoine, Paris "not yet had confirmation" that Russia used an ICBM to strike Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It's clear that if this launch is confirmed, it would be an extremely serious event and it would above all be a continuation of Russia's escalatory attitude," he said, without saying how France would respond to this escalation.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the Russian Federation employed an intercontinental ballistic missile in its most recent missile attack on Dnipro. According to sources of Ukrainska Pravda, it could be a missile known as Rubezh, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

At the same time, as reported by the media, the West doubts that Russia used an ICBM.

Advertisement:

The EU commented on the data, saying that if confirmed, "this will be another clear sign of escalation."

Support UP or become our patron!