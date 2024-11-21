Russians launch Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine for first time ever

The Russians used the Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November. This missile is a potential carrier of nuclear warheads.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Ukrainska Pravda informed sources

Quote: "Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro (targeting businesses and critical infrastructure) with various types of missiles between 05:00 and 07:00 on the morning of 21 November 2024.

Specifically, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast, a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile was fired from a MiG-31K fighter jet from Tambov Oblast and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (in Volgograd Oblast).

As a result of the combat efforts, Air Force anti-aircraft missile units destroyed six Kh-101 missiles. The other missiles did not cause any significant damage."

Details: The Air Force added that no information about casualties has been received.

They also urged media outlets and bloggers to act responsibly when sharing information regarding the combat activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and any threats to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda sources say the missile in question is the RS-26 Rubezh, a medium-range ballistic missile.

Background: On 20 November, there was widespread speculation in the media about the possibility of Russia testing the RS-26 Rubezh ballistic missile. Reports suggested it could either be a test launch from the Kapustin Yar range in Astrakhan Oblast or a combat launch.

For reference: The Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile is designed for carrying nuclear warheads.

This development in Russia was highly secretive because it violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The development started in 2006, but the missile was supposedly excluded from the weapons programme in 2018 until 2027. And in the end, it was believed that Russia was focusing on the Iskander-K instead.

Nonetheless, the Kremlin threatened to resume production of medium- and shorter-range missiles, which include the Rubezh strategic missile, in July 2024.

The Rubezh is believed to be based on two Topol-M stages.

The developer of the Rubezh is the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, and the manufacturer is the Votkinsk Plant, which is also responsible for the Iskander ballistic missiles.

The exact characteristics of the Rubezh missile are currently unknown. Among those that are quite possible are a launch weight of 40-50 tonnes, a range of up to 6,000 kilometres, and equipment in the form of four separate warheads with a capacity of 0.3 Mt each, similar to those used in the Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles. It is also believed that it can be equipped with a hypersonic Avangard-type glide unit.

Most of the Russian long-range missiles may be equipped with nuclear warheads. The list includes Iskander and Kinzhal ballistic missiles, as well as Kh-102 and Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Background: The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro, damaging an industrial facility and causing two fires.

