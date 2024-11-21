Ukraine's Foreign Ministry takes diplomatic steps in response to Russia's launch of new type of missile

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking diplomatic steps in response to Russia's use of a new type of weapon that had all the flight characteristics of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Source: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing in Kyiv, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi said that the Foreign Ministry had contacted its partners to inform them of what had happened and what Ukraine knew.

"We are also already using UN and NATO mechanisms," Tykhyi said at a briefing in Kyiv.

He stressed that the Foreign Ministry also plans to engage OSCE mechanisms to respond to this event.

"There will be formal appeals, correspondence, and convening of separate formats to ‘wake up the world’ and draw attention," the speaker said.

Tykhyi reiterated that Ukraine is currently awaiting expert opinions to determine the specific type of the new missile used by Russia, which fell near the city of Dnipro in the morning.

"So far, we know that according to flight characteristics, it is an ICBM, but we are waiting for more expert opinions to confirm with specific facts what type of missile it was," he said, adding that it has been confirmed that it is a new type of missile.

According to Tykhyi, if the use of ICBMs is confirmed, Ukraine believes that "it will be possible to state that Putin's Russia has degraded to the state of the DPRK, which, as you know, periodically launches such missiles, frightening its neighbours".

"We call on the international community, every country and every leader who respects the UN Charter to respond immediately to Russia's use of a new type of weapon, to increase the level of armaments in general, without waiting for expert opinions," the speaker said.

Background:

Two Western officials told Reuters that preliminary evidence shows that Russia did not use an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to strike Ukraine on the morning of 21 November.

Some media reported that the West had doubts that Russia used an ICBM in their attack on the city of Dnipro.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the Russian Federation employed an intercontinental ballistic missile in its most recent missile attack on Dnipro. According to sources of Ukrainska Pravda, it could be a missile known as Rubezh, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The EU commented on the data, saying that if confirmed, "this will be another clear sign of escalation."

