All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry takes diplomatic steps in response to Russia's launch of new type of missile

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 November 2024, 18:23
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry takes diplomatic steps in response to Russia's launch of new type of missile
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking diplomatic steps in response to Russia's use of a new type of weapon that had all the flight characteristics of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Source: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing in Kyiv, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi said that the Foreign Ministry had contacted its partners to inform them of what had happened and what Ukraine knew.

Advertisement:

"We are also already using UN and NATO mechanisms," Tykhyi said at a briefing in Kyiv.

He stressed that the Foreign Ministry also plans to engage OSCE mechanisms to respond to this event.

"There will be formal appeals, correspondence, and convening of separate formats to ‘wake up the world’ and draw attention," the speaker said.

Advertisement:

Tykhyi reiterated that Ukraine is currently awaiting expert opinions to determine the specific type of the new missile used by Russia, which fell near the city of Dnipro in the morning.

"So far, we know that according to flight characteristics, it is an ICBM, but we are waiting for more expert opinions to confirm with specific facts what type of missile it was," he said, adding that it has been confirmed that it is a new type of missile.

According to Tykhyi, if the use of ICBMs is confirmed, Ukraine believes that "it will be possible to state that Putin's Russia has degraded to the state of the DPRK, which, as you know, periodically launches such missiles, frightening its neighbours".

"We call on the international community, every country and every leader who respects the UN Charter to respond immediately to Russia's use of a new type of weapon, to increase the level of armaments in general, without waiting for expert opinions," the speaker said.

Background:

  • Two Western officials told Reuters that preliminary evidence shows that Russia did not use an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to strike Ukraine on the morning of 21 November.
  • Some media reported that the West had doubts that Russia used an ICBM in their attack on the city of Dnipro.
  • According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the Russian Federation employed an intercontinental ballistic missile in its most recent missile attack on Dnipro. According to sources of Ukrainska Pravda, it could be a missile known as Rubezh, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
  • The EU commented on the data, saying that if confirmed, "this will be another clear sign of escalation."

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Russia's large-scale missile attack is response to attempts to negotiate peace with Putin - Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Pyongyang wants access to Russian military technology for joining war against Ukraine – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes calls to Putin will give him hopes of weakening Russia's isolation
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: