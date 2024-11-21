Western officials say Russia did not use intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine – Reuters

Two Western officials have told Reuters that preliminary evidence shows that Russia did not use an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to strike Ukraine on the morning of 21 November.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Reuters sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that this assessment was "based on initial analysis".

They did not rule out that the conclusions could change in the future.

Background:

Earlier, some media reported that the West had doubts that Russia used an ICBM in their attack on the city of Dnipro.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the Russian Federation employed an intercontinental ballistic missile in its most recent missile attack on Dnipro. According to sources of Ukrainska Pravda, it could be a missile known as Rubezh, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The EU commented on the data, saying that if confirmed, "this will be another clear sign of escalation."

