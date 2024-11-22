Russia loses 1,050 soldiers and 13 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours

Russian forces are continuing to suffer losses in their war of aggression against Ukraine, losing more than 1,000 troops killed and wounded and dozens of vehicles over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 728,300 (+1,050) military personnel;

9,399 (+1) tanks;

19,156 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

20,736 (+5) artillery systems;

1,254 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,004 (+1) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

19,260 (+1) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,764 (+8) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

29,777 (+32) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,675 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

