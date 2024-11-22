"Big country, small population": Kremlin spokesman on Russia's need for migrants
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia needs migrants as a workforce and for the dynamic development of the country due to its strained demographic situation.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti and RBC (Russian Business Consulting)
Quote from Peskov: "Migrants are essential. The reality is that our demographic situation is highly strained. While we live in the largest country in the world, our population is relatively small.
That’s why Russia welcomes migrants. To ensure dynamic development and achieve our growth plans, we clearly need a strong workforce, and we fully support their arrival."
Details: RBC reports that a similar view was expressed by Igor Artamonov, the governor of the Lipetsk oblast.
Quote: "There are legal migrants, and there are illegal ones. Frankly, we don’t particularly like either, but there is a practical necessity – someone has to weld the pipes. Without that, there will be no production," the official explained, outlining why Russia relies on migrants.
Artamonov emphasised that migrants must speak Russian, follow the required rules, preferably remain "without families here," and work in industries where they are needed, not where they prefer.
Background:
- After the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in March 2024, which was attributed to individuals from Tajikistan, Russian authorities introduced a series of stricter measures targeting migrants.
- The State Duma increased penalties for illegal migration and imposed tighter restrictions on obtaining Russian residency permits through marriage. A new deportation regime was also enacted, allowing law enforcement to conduct raids on migrants before deporting them.
- These measures have led to a worsening labour shortage in Russia’s job market.
