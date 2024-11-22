Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia needs migrants as a workforce and for the dynamic development of the country due to its strained demographic situation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti and RBC (Russian Business Consulting)

Quote from Peskov: "Migrants are essential. The reality is that our demographic situation is highly strained. While we live in the largest country in the world, our population is relatively small.

Advertisement:

That’s why Russia welcomes migrants. To ensure dynamic development and achieve our growth plans, we clearly need a strong workforce, and we fully support their arrival."

Details: RBC reports that a similar view was expressed by Igor Artamonov, the governor of the Lipetsk oblast.

Quote: "There are legal migrants, and there are illegal ones. Frankly, we don’t particularly like either, but there is a practical necessity – someone has to weld the pipes. Without that, there will be no production," the official explained, outlining why Russia relies on migrants.

Advertisement:

Artamonov emphasised that migrants must speak Russian, follow the required rules, preferably remain "without families here," and work in industries where they are needed, not where they prefer.

Background:

After the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in March 2024, which was attributed to individuals from Tajikistan, Russian authorities introduced a series of stricter measures targeting migrants.

The State Duma increased penalties for illegal migration and imposed tighter restrictions on obtaining Russian residency permits through marriage. A new deportation regime was also enacted, allowing law enforcement to conduct raids on migrants before deporting them.

These measures have led to a worsening labour shortage in Russia’s job market.

Support UP or become our patron!