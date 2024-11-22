West considers arming Ukraine for punishing blow against Russia – NYT

US and European officials see deterrence as a possible guarantee of security for Ukraine, in particular through the creation of conventional weapons stockpiles that would allow for an effective strike in the event of a possible ceasefire violation by Russia.

Source: The New York Times

Quote from NYT: "US and European officials are discussing deterrence as a possible security guarantee for Ukraine, such as stockpiling a conventional arsenal sufficient to strike a punishing blow if Russia violates a cease-fire."

Details: NYT reports that in addition, some officials have even suggested that current US President Joe Biden could return Ukraine's nuclear weapons, which were withdrawn after the collapse of the Soviet Union, as a deterrent.

However, such a move would likely be complex and have serious consequences.

Russian officials believe that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is ready for a dialogue with Donald Trump on a ceasefire in Ukraine, but he rules out the liberation of occupied territories and insists that Ukraine abandon its NATO aspirations.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, said that Putin would not be satisfied with freezing the war in Ukraine, although he is supposedly prepared to negotiate with Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects support from US President-elect Donald Trump in the event of talks between Kyiv and Moscow regarding the war, and he said a "strong Ukraine" would be the foundation of those talks.

