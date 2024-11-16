Zelenskyy says "strong Ukraine" is foundation for talks with Russia and expects support from Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects support from US President-elect Donald Trump in the event of talks between Kyiv and Moscow regarding the war, and he said a "strong Ukraine" would be the foundation of those talks.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian Radio

Details: The main condition, Zelenskyy said, is a "strong Ukraine", whether on the battlefield or in diplomacy.

He also said support for values and justice would be support for Ukraine, and neutrality on the part of the mediator would not be possible in this case.

Quote: "Provided that Ukraine will not face Russia alone, provided that Ukraine is strong. What kind of talks can be held with a murderer? If we talk to Putin and we are in the situation we are in now – not strengthened – it's a losing status for Ukraine from the outset. That is not about a just peace. Certainly, there is nothing to do at those talks if you are in a weak position.

Trump's position is very important, and the US’s attitude towards Ukraine is also crucial. Right now they are on Ukraine's side. This is important...

You can't say in the abstract: 'I'm a mediator, so I can’t pick one side or the other'. That cannot happen when there are violations of international law.

The US must maintain its position of supporting Ukraine with regard to Russia being the aggressor. This status must remain. Then we also have to think. This is one of the key points to consider from the outset, which is very important on any negotiating platform. There must also be elements of our Victory Plan."

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised that he would only take a conversation with Trump himself seriously, rather than with his advisers.

Quote: "With all due respect to any entourage. This is our level, the level of presidents. Everything must be in accordance with the law.

Until he's inaugurated, they cannot be involved in all processes and put an end to anything. They don't have such powers. Our teams will work to prepare a proper meaningful meeting. I'll be able to tell our society about certain lines openly after a substantive meeting with President Trump, when he has all the powers as president."

