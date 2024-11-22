All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Self-proclaimed president Lukashenko threatens to shut down internet in Belarus if protests erupt again

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 22 November 2024, 17:29
Self-proclaimed president Lukashenko threatens to shut down internet in Belarus if protests erupt again
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed Belarusian president, has announced plans to completely disconnect the internet during the upcoming presidential elections if protests similar to those in 2020 occur.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Lukashenko's statement.

Quote: "If this [protests – ed.] happens again, we will shut it [the internet – ed.] down completely. Let me be honest, this was almost always done, especially in the early stages, with my approval."

Advertisement:

Details: During a meeting at Minsk State Linguistic University, on 22 November, Lukashenko responded to a question about internet shutdowns during elections, similar to what happened in Belarus in 2020.

He explained that the internet was disconnected in 2020 because "the fate of the country was at stake". He also acknowledged that protests could flare up again during the upcoming elections.

Quote: "No one [during the 2020 protests – ed.] was holding down or beating anyone [protesters – ed.]. There was no need to hold down or beat anyone. Belarusians are not that kind of people. I understood where it was coming from. It was all organised through the internet, primarily from Poland – routes, where we would go, how we would go… I understood where this could lead. We would have ended up with a war worse than in Ukraine. It would have been harsher."

Advertisement:

The next presidential elections in Belarus are scheduled for January 2025.

Background:

  • Lukashenko has been in power in Belarus for 30 years. However, after large-scale falsifications during the 2020 presidential elections, mass protests erupted in Belarus. Protesters demanded new fair elections, the release of political prisoners, and accountability for the beating and torture of peaceful demonstrators.
  • Previously, Lukashenko also commented on the possibility of a woman winning the presidential elections in Belarus.

Support UP or become our patron!

LukashenkoBelarus
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Lukashenko
Self-proclaimed president Lukashenko: God forbid a woman is elected president in Belarus
Belarusian leader on US elections: Trump forged ahead like a bulldozer
Belarusian leader says Crimea is not Russian de jure
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: