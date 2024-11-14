Self-proclaimed president Lukashenko: God forbid a woman is elected president in Belarus

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has considered the question of whether a woman could be president of the Republic of Belarus and believes it is not an option.

Source: Belarusian state news agency BelTA, citing Alexander Lukashenko

Quote from Lukashenko: "God forbid a woman is elected president in Belarus. The US president has different powers; there are nuances. The Belarusian president is also the commander-in-chief.

Besides, it’s a tough job. A woman shouldn’t be given so much work – it’s not a ceremonial position. Maybe that’s the style we will adopt eventually. But for now it’s different. I bow down to women, I do not belittle their role at all. But they have to remain alongside [men]."

Background:

Alexander Lukashenko has been in power in Belarus for 30 years.

Mass protests erupted in Belarus following large-scale fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The protesters demanded new and fair elections, the release of political prisoners, and accountability for the beating and torture of peaceful protesters.

Lukashenko’s regime suppressed the protests, and thousands of Belarusians were persecuted, tortured, imprisoned, or forced to emigrate.

One of Lukashenko’s opponents, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is the head of the United Transitional Cabinet, the Belarusian democratic government in exile, and lives abroad.

Maria Kolesnikova, an associate of Tsikhanouskaya, a member of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition and one of the most prominent participants in the 2020 protests in Belarus, is serving a prison term in a general-regime penal colony.

