Ukraine receives NASAMS air defence systems promised by Canada – media

The NASAMS air defence system, which Canada ordered from the United States over two years ago, has arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair during a speech in the Canadian Parliament, writes CBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blair informed legislators that the NASAMS system, for which Ottawa spent over US$300 million, is now in the hands of Ukrainians.

Quote: "I can't give you more information on that because of operational security, but we have been able to deliver at long last – and I think it's going to make a difference because it will enable them to protect communities," the Canadian defence minister said.

Ottawa revealed intentions to deploy the NASAMS air defence system to Ukraine in January 2023.

The idea was for Canada to pay the US government the whole cost of the system, while the US would enter into an arrangement to sell equipment directly to Ukraine.

It was in early November, however, that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the NASAMS system was on its way to Ukraine.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Canadian government had allocated CAD 763 million (over US$545 million) in its draft budget for 2025 for military assistance to Ukraine.



