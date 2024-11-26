Russia loses 1,480 soldiers and 20 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,480 soldiers killed and wounded, 20 armoured combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems and 6 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 733,830 (+1,480) military personnel;

9,435 (+6) tanks;

19,256 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

20,806 (+19) artillery systems;

1,254 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,004 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

19,552 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,765 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

30,042 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,683 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

