Russia loses 1,480 soldiers and 20 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 November 2024, 07:55
Russia loses 1,480 soldiers and 20 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,480 soldiers killed and wounded, 20 armoured combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems and 6 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 733,830 (+1,480) military personnel;
  • 9,435 (+6) tanks;
  • 19,256 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,806 (+19) artillery systems;
  • 1,254 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,004 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 19,552 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,765 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 30,042 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,683 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

