Russia loses 1,480 soldiers and 20 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 07:55
Russia has lost 1,480 soldiers killed and wounded, 20 armoured combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems and 6 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 733,830 (+1,480) military personnel;
- 9,435 (+6) tanks;
- 19,256 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,806 (+19) artillery systems;
- 1,254 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,004 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 19,552 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,765 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 30,042 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,683 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
