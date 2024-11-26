All Sections
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 100 times over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 November 2024, 08:20
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 100 times over past day
Ukrainian soldier firing from a mortar. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 191 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense situation on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where the Russians attacked 97 times in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 November

Quote: "The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kudiivka and Kozacha Lopan five times. They actively used bomber and assault aircraft on this front.

On the Kupiansk front, 23 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Synkivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 11 times, trying to break into Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka and Torske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked four times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Toretsk, Dachne and Shcherbynivka six times. One battle is still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 51 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Petrivka, Dachenke, Pushkine and Pustynka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 46 Russian attacks. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Sontsivka, Berestky, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Dalnie, Kurakhove, Uspenivka, Yelyzavetivka and Hannivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Rivnopil, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopolske and Sukhi Yaly.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Novoandriivka twice.

On the Prydniprovske front, three Russian attempts to push Ukrainian units out of their positions were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.


