Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who had installed a tripwire with an F-1 grenade in a rented apartment in Kyivʼs Pecherskyi district in a sabotage attempt against police officers. The resident of Kyiv Oblast, 43, was served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office; National Police of Ukraine; Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The investigation revealed that the man, convicted several times, received an offer via Telegram to earn money by completing certain orders.

Advertisement:

The first test task was to set fire to a Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) wardrobe in Kyiv Oblast. For this, he received US$100 and a new task – to install an explosive device in a rented apartment. For this, he was promised to be paid US$2,000.

For this purpose, he rented an apartment in Kyivʼs Pecherskyi district for four days. Following the instructions provided, the suspect manufactured and installed an improvised explosive device in the form of a tripwire with an F-1 grenade, which was to detonate at the right time. The explosion and its aftermath were to be filmed by cameras installed in the apartment.

A surveillance camera hidden in a flowerpot. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

After that, an unidentified woman called the police and stated that her boyfriend had beaten her. Two police officers arrived at the scene, and the woman told them over the phone that the door was open and they could come in. No one was in the apartment at that moment.

Advertisement:

The opening of the door caused the grenade to detonate, but law enforcement officers managed to run out of the apartment.

The man who had planted the explosive device and the cameras was found and detained.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a resident of Kyiv Oblast, 43, was served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act.

The court remanded him in custody without the right to be released on bail.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda wrote about the increasing frequency of sabotage against Ukrainian law enforcement officers, including the use of explosives.

Support UP or become our patron!