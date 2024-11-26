All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian agent trying to blow up police unit in Kyiv's centre detained – photo, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 November 2024, 12:24
Russian agent trying to blow up police unit in Kyiv's centre detained – photo, video
Detention of the Russian agent. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who had installed a tripwire with an F-1 grenade in a rented apartment in Kyivʼs Pecherskyi district in a sabotage attempt against police officers. The resident of Kyiv Oblast, 43, was served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office; National Police of Ukraine; Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The investigation revealed that the man, convicted several times, received an offer via Telegram to earn money by completing certain orders.

Advertisement:

The first test task was to set fire to a Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) wardrobe in Kyiv Oblast. For this, he received US$100 and a new task – to install an explosive device in a rented apartment. For this, he was promised to be paid US$2,000.

For this purpose, he rented an apartment in Kyivʼs Pecherskyi district for four days. Following the instructions provided, the suspect manufactured and installed an improvised explosive device in the form of a tripwire with an F-1 grenade, which was to detonate at the right time. The explosion and its aftermath were to be filmed by cameras installed in the apartment.

 
A surveillance camera hidden in a flowerpot.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

After that, an unidentified woman called the police and stated that her boyfriend had beaten her. Two police officers arrived at the scene, and the woman told them over the phone that the door was open and they could come in. No one was in the apartment at that moment.

Advertisement:

The opening of the door caused the grenade to detonate, but law enforcement officers managed to run out of the apartment.

The man who had planted the explosive device and the cameras was found and detained.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a resident of Kyiv Oblast, 43, was served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act.

The court remanded him in custody without the right to be released on bail.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda wrote about the increasing frequency of sabotage against Ukrainian law enforcement officers, including the use of explosives.

Support UP or become our patron!

terrorKyivState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
terror
Israel kills another Hezbollah commander, destroying almost all of their leadership
Israel Defence Forces report killing another senior Hezbollah official
Russia negotiates provision of anti-ship missiles to Yemen's Houthis – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: