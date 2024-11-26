NATO supports allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a resolution that, among other things, supports Ukraine's right to strike military targets in the rear of the Russian Federation in self-defence and calls for the supply of appropriate assets.

Source: European Pravda, citing a document supported during the meeting on 25 November in Montreal, Canada

Details: The resolution was proposed by the Political Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Much of it concerns support for Ukraine and measures to put pressure on Russia.

Advertisement:

The resolution calls on the Allies to develop a joint strategy on Russia before the next NATO Summit in the Netherlands, focusing on the Alliance's ability to deter and counter threats from Russia, and to work in parallel to reduce Russia's ability to wage war, including by ensuring full compliance with sanctions.

The same paragraph also recognises Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor country in accordance with the principle of the right to self-defence, as provided for in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The document calls for maintaining and increasing military and other support for Ukraine, ensuring timely delivery of weapons and ammunition, including air defence systems, long-range precision weapons and multi-role combat aircraft, and using the potential of all NATO's instruments and formats of cooperation with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

One of the paragraphs calls for intensifying political and practical efforts to help Ukraine to be invited to become NATO's 33rd member as soon as possible.

There is also an urge for increased sanctions pressure on Russia and North Korea, which is deepening its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine, and provide Ukraine with all assets, including intermediate-range missiles, to defend itself and deter future aggression.

In addition, it suggested the use of political and economic levers of influence on China to deter it from supporting Russia in the war.

The resolution calls for supporting Ukraine in achieving the goals of the Peace Formula and Victory Plan and expresses support for the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".

Another clause calls for support to ensure that Russian military and officials are held accountable for all crimes committed by Russia during the war against Ukraine and the crime of aggression.

Background:

On Monday, the White House confirmed for the first time the authorisation granted to Ukraine for ATACMS strikes against Russia.

It was also unofficially reported that the UK had provided Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles for the first time under the premiership of Keir Starmer.

Support UP or become our patron!