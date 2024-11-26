Bloomberg, citing its sources, reports that the UK government has recently delivered dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine without public announcement, even before the decision to allow Ukraine to use Western missiles to hit targets in Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: The delivery was made for the first time under Prime Minister Keir Starmer who has promised Ukraine further support in its war against Russia.

The supplies, which were not publicly announced, took place several weeks ago. They were ordered after Kyiv ran out of long-range missiles.

The missiles were shipped before the recent decision by the US and UK to allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles at targets in Russia.

The sources declined to say when the missiles arrived. Nor did they give an exact number, citing the need for operational security.

Background:

Last week, Ukrainian troops used British Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia for the first time, a day after the launch of US-made ATACMS against Russia.

At the G20 summit in Brazil on 20 November, UK PM Keir Starmer said that his government was doubling its support for Ukraine but declined to provide specific information.

Earlier, Western media confirmed the strikes by Storm Shadow missiles on a military facility in Kursk Oblast.

The target of the strike was reported to be the Baryatinsky Estate in Maryino, which might have been the command post of Russian and North Korean troops operating in Kursk Oblast.

