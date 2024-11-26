Number of combat clashes on front line increases to 143, with situation being most tense on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 143 combat clashes have taken place between the Ukrainian defence forces and the Russians since the beginning of the day on 26 November. The Russians are attacking most actively on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 26 November

Quote: "Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has reached 143. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, guided aerial bombs, and carry out attacks on almost all fronts of the east and south of our country, especially on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The defence forces are holding their lines and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in the defence."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russsians continue to attack the territory of Ukraine with artillery and aircraft.

On the Kharkiv front, four combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk on Tuesday.

According to the General Staff, 12 Russian assaults were repelled by Ukrainian troops near Hryhorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zahryzove, Senkove and Andriivka on the Kupiansk front, and 3 clashes are still ongoing.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, 17 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, 7 of them are still ongoing.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked in the vicinity of Hryhorivka, the fighting is still ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian troops' positions three times near Dyliivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, fierce fighting is taking place in the vicinity of Myroliubivka, Promin, Krasnyi Yar, Lysivka, Chumatske, Pustynka and Novyi Trud. So far, the Russians have carried out 31 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions, and 25 attacks have been repelled by Ukrainian defenders. The Russians dropped two aerial bombs in the vicinity of Zelene Pole and Pokrovsk.

On the Kurakhove front, 12 combat clashes continue near Berestky, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hanivka and Antonivka. A total of 23 Russian attacks have been repelled by Ukraine’s defence forces.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Veselyi Hai, Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novoandriivka and Rivnopil, and one clash is still ongoing.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!