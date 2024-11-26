Ukrainian police has detained 179 arsonists recruited by Russian services in 2024

Russia's sabotage activities to recruit Ukrainian citizens through Telegram channels are one of the main factors of destabilisation in Ukraine: 179 arsonists have already been detained in 2024.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, quoted by the press service of the National Police

Quote: "These are arsons of military vehicles, railway infrastructure, and state-owned companies. The task of the criminal police is to quickly identify and bring the perpetrators to justice to prevent further crimes. In ten months, police have detained 179 people who committed arson attacks which were requested by Russian secret services."

Details: Niebytov noted that the National Police maintains a stable crime situation in the context of war. Police officers in the east are working under missile attacks and targeted FPV drone attacks, solving crimes and rescuing people.

