Ukrainian defence forces push Russians away from Kupiansk

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 26 November 2024, 16:54
Ukrainian defence forces push Russians away from Kupiansk
Kupiansk. Screenshot: DeepState map

The Ukrainian defence forces have pushed back the Russians from the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and are now controlling the situation on the outskirts of the town.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on air with the 24/7 national joint newscast, reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "They are trying to infiltrate small assault groups and then accumulate. This is without the involvement of a large number of armoured vehicles. We managed to stabilise the situation on that front, and the enemy was driven back from the city [of Kupiansk – ed.]. The enemy's equipment and attempts to cross to the other side are immediately destroyed by our firepower and FPV drones. Everything there is under the control of our defence forces. Even if some groups are crossing with 8 or 10 people, about 2-3 of them make it ashore. That is, the enemy is destroyed there [in the river] as well."

Details: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian troops are crossing to the right bank of the Oskil River in Kupiansk district by boat, but Ukrainian defenders are destroying these groups.

Quote: "Yes, there were such cases. Sabotage and reconnaissance groups are constantly testing the defensive positions of our military and using different tactics. They cross Oskil by boat, and actually walk through minefields. And our soldiers detect all these cases and try to destroy the enemy as much as possible on the approaches to Kupiansk and other areas. Active fighting has been going on in that area for two days now."

Background: On the night of 25-26 November, DeepState analysts reported that the Ukrainian defence forces had completed a mop-up operation in the town of Kupiansk.

Kharkiv Oblastwar
