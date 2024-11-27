Russia amasses forces on Kinburn Spit to prevent Ukrainian troops from crossing Dnipro River

Russian forces are concentrating troops in the area of the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast to reinforce defences and prevent Ukraine's defence forces from crossing the Dnipro River.

Source: Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our intelligence revealed that they are likely amassing forces there to strengthen their defences. They are fortifying positions, transferring defensive weapons to prevent Ukraine’s defence forces from crossing the Dnipro River, landing troops on Tendra and Kinburn Spits – particularly on Kinburn – and maintaining control over this part of the Dnipro River’s mouth and its islands, where fierce fighting is ongoing."

Details: Regarding the situation near the Antonivka Bridge over the Dnipro River, which connects Kherson to the left bank, Voloshyn confirmed that the Russians are practicing crossing manoeuvres with small infantry groups, though no large-scale water crossings are currently taking place.

Quote: "They are training... but these are crossing exercises involving small infantry groups, up to the size of a squad. They are also using river boats from their Dnipro flotilla for these exercises. Essentially, as they conduct small-scale infantry assault actions on land in the steppe zone, they are trying to replicate similar actions in this riverine and island area of the Dnipro River."

