Response to Kremlin's nuclear blackmail should be strong support for Ukraine – Ukraine's Representative to UN

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 28 November 2024, 01:32
Response to Kremlin's nuclear blackmail should be strong support for Ukraine – Ukraine's Representative to UN
Serhii Kyslytsia at the United Nations Security Council. Stock photo: Facebook

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Serhii Kyslytsia, has told the Security Council members about Russia's use of a new ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear weapons to strike the city of Dnipro. He noted that the response to the Kremlin's ongoing nuclear blackmail and threats should be to strengthen sanctions and increase military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Kyslytsia at the UN Security Council meeting; Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Kyslytsia: "Moscow's narratives after the strike, including the comments by the war criminal Putin, once again underlined Russia's intentions to convince the world audience of its complete inadequacy - this time by demonstrating its readiness to kill Ukrainians not only by ordinary means but also by nuclear ones."

Details: Ukraine calls on UN member states, including nuclear-armed states, to condemn Russia's "irresponsible sabre-rattling of the nuclear weapon," he said.

Kyslytsia said that Putin's further actions will directly depend on the international community's reaction.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "If his blackmail succeeds and his opponent shows weakness or willingness to appease, a new and more severe escalation of violence and violations will inevitably follow."

Details: If adequate measures are taken to deter Russia and reduce its aggressive potential, Putin will stop, Kyslytsia said.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "Therefore, the response to the Kremlin's current nuclear blackmail and threats should be to strengthen sanctions and increase military assistance to a party that is defending itself, its people and the principles of the UN Charter."

Details: He noted that Ukraine does not perceive concerns about increasing Ukraine's ability to strike military targets on Russian territory as an alleged "escalation".

"Such a definition either demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of the nature of the conflict and current events on the ground or serves as a manipulation in the interests of the aggressor," Kyslytsia said.

He said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 11,500 missiles and 33,000 guided aerial bombs have been fired at Ukraine.

Among the targets that Russian troops are trying to hit are Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the diplomat reminded, which poses a "real and immediate threat" to nuclear safety for the entire continent.

Instead, Ukraine is hitting Russian military command posts, airfields, artillery arsenals, and missile deployment sites, he added.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "Russia must understand that every attempt to expand the war will have consequences. This should sober up the aggressor state, destroy its plans and force it to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter, not a deceptive appeasement reminiscent of Munich in 1938."

Details: There are two ways to achieve this: by helping Ukraine and by increasing pressure on Russia, he stressed.

