Authorities in Russia's Krasnodar Krai claim large-scale drone attack

Authorities have claimed a large-scale drone attack on two districts in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev; Astra Telegram channel

Details: Russian social media channels reported explosions in Krasnodar Krai on the night of 27-28 November.

Later, Kondratyev stated that two districts in Krasnodar Krai had allegedly been subjected to a large-scale drone attack.

He said drones attacked Slavyansk-on-Kuban and Chigrina homestead in the Krasnoarmeysky district.

Kondratyev added that "all operational and emergency services are working at the scene".

Previously: Explosions rocked the city of Krymsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 14-15 November, with Russian Telegram channels reporting an attack on a military airfield.

