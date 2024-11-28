Ukraine's Air Force on consequences of latest Russian attack: 90% of cruise missiles downed, but 12 power facilities hit

As a result of the Russian Federation's large-scale attack on the night of 27-28 November, 12 hits were recorded, primarily to the fuel and energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s Air Force spoke about the peculiarities of Russian tactics, which seek to exhaust the Ukrainian air defence.

Quote: "On the night of 27-28 November 2024, the adversary attacked key infrastructure, specifically electrical substations in various parts of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there are hits!

It is worth noting that air defence downed about 90% of the Kalibr and Kh-101 cruise missiles. In addition, as previously reported, three guided aircraft missiles and 35 enemy UAVs were shot down, and more than 60 disappeared from radar. A total of 12 hits were reported, with the majority occurring in the fuel and energy sectors."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force notes that in recent attacks, the Russians have used a huge number of missiles and drones. Their widespread use in certain locations frequently outnumbers the number of means of protection.

Furthermore, Russian forces employ new air attack methods that are continually being improved, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This involves blasting thermal and radar traps, as well as using electronic warfare protective equipment that's put directly on missiles.

All of this hinders the work of Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems used by Ukraine’s Air Force. Western systems perform far better in such conditions, which are insufficient in Ukraine to reliably cover hundreds of key infrastructure facilities. That is why, during large-scale Russian attacks, a wide range of forces and techniques are employed, including aviation, electronic warfare, air defence, and mobile fire units.

It should also be emphasised that before attacks, the Russians consider climate conditions, which have a big impact on the operations of mobile fire units and fighter aircraft. The severe fog and cloud cover that was seen in numerous places at the time of the attack prevented Ukrainian pilots and mobile fire groups from carrying out their missions efficiently.

Quote: "We applaud everyone who helps the Air Force develop its air defence. Thank you for your understanding, and please remind folks to heed safety suggestions."

