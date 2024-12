Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa during an air-raid warning issued due to a missile threat on the morning of 28 November.

Source: Suspilne Odesa; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported missiles flying toward Odesa from the north.

Advertisement:

Later, local media confirmed explosions in Odesa.

Support UP or become our patron!