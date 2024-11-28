All Sections
Russian missile attack on Odesa damages houses and gas pipeline, starts fires and injures three civilians – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 November 2024, 09:27
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

A Russian missile attack has injured three persons in Odesa Oblast, including a boy aged 16. Some detached houses have also been damaged, and a fire has broken out.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kiper said that dry grass caught fire in Odesa Oblast after one of the missile pieces fell. The fire burned itself out. State Emergency Service units were not involved.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast.
However, a garage caught fire in the city of Odesa, and firefighters are currently working to deal with the aftermath.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast.
"Law enforcers are recording the aftermath of another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa Oblast," said Kiper.

Update: Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that three local residents, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured in the attack. All these people sustained minor injuries.

At least 18 detached houses, a gas pipeline, outbuildings  and cars were damaged in Odesa district.

A garage was also damaged in one of Odesa's districts and a fire broke out.

Background: The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. 

Odesa Oblastmissile strikewar
