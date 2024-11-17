Odesa left without heating, electricity and water: update on situation after Russian attack

Following the morning attack by Russian forces on 17 November, the most challenging conditions in the oblast are in the city of Odesa, where heat, electricity and water are partially unavailable.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and the national 24/7 joint newscast

Details: On the evening of 17 November, Kiper reported that the situation with heating, water and electricity in the oblast remains difficult. In the southern and central districts – Izmail, Rozdilna, Berezivka and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi – the power supply is stable. Energy providers are working on fully restoring power in the Bolhrad and Podilsk districts. Invincibility centres [heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts] are open in these areas.

Quote:"The most difficult situation is in the city of Odesa and the Odesa district. Repair works are underway to fully restore supplies of heat, electricity and water. According to DTEK [Ukraine's largest private energy firm], as yet there is no technical ability to supply power to critical infrastructure in the Kyivskyi and Prymorskyi districts of the city. Generators are in use.

In total, 674 invincibility centres are operational in the oblast, with an additional 138 ready to open if necessary. We hope that given favourable conditions, the power supply in Odesa Oblast will be fully stabilised soon. Water and heating services are expected to be restored by morning."

Details: Earlier, Kiper announced that the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies had decided that schools and educational institutions of all types in the city of Odesa, both state and private, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. However, provisions have been made for on-site childcare groups and classes in preschools and general secondary schools.

Kiper revealed on the national 24/7 joint newscast that Odesa Oblast was attacked with nearly 50 aerial targets, 80% of which were missiles of various types. Two employees of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, were killed, and a 17-year-old boy was injured.

Most of the oblast was initially left without electricity, but efforts to restore the power supply are ongoing. There are issues with the water supply in the city of Odesa; technical water is being delivered and water distribution points remained open until 22:00 to ensure access to drinking water.

Background:

On 17 November, Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack, damaging critical energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast. This has resulted in disruptions to heating, water and electricity supplies.

The attack claimed the lives of two Ukrenergo employees and caused widespread power outages across the oblast.

The Oblast Administration says the power supply is expected to be fully restored within 24 hours, with water and heating services anticipated to resume by the morning of 18 November.

