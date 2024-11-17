All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Odesa left without heating, electricity and water: update on situation after Russian attack

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 November 2024, 23:41
Odesa left without heating, electricity and water: update on situation after Russian attack
The blackout in the city of Odesa. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Following the morning attack by Russian forces on 17 November, the most challenging conditions in the oblast are in the city of Odesa, where heat, electricity and water are partially unavailable.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and the national 24/7 joint newscast

Details: On the evening of 17 November, Kiper reported that the situation with heating, water and electricity in the oblast remains difficult. In the southern and central districts – Izmail, Rozdilna, Berezivka and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi – the power supply is stable. Energy providers are working on fully restoring power in the Bolhrad and Podilsk districts. Invincibility centres [heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts] are open in these areas.

Advertisement:

Quote:"The most difficult situation is in the city of Odesa and the Odesa district. Repair works are underway to fully restore supplies of heat, electricity and water. According to DTEK [Ukraine's largest private energy firm], as yet there is no technical ability to supply power to critical infrastructure in the Kyivskyi and Prymorskyi districts of the city. Generators are in use.

In total, 674 invincibility centres are operational in the oblast, with an additional 138 ready to open if necessary. We hope that given favourable conditions, the power supply in Odesa Oblast will be fully stabilised soon. Water and heating services are expected to be restored by morning."

Details: Earlier, Kiper announced that the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies had decided that schools and educational institutions of all types in the city of Odesa, both state and private, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. However, provisions have been made for on-site childcare groups and classes in preschools and general secondary schools.

Advertisement:

Kiper revealed on the national 24/7 joint newscast that Odesa Oblast was attacked with nearly 50 aerial targets, 80% of which were missiles of various types. Two employees of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, were killed, and a 17-year-old boy was injured.

Most of the oblast was initially left without electricity, but efforts to restore the power supply are ongoing. There are issues with the water supply in the city of Odesa; technical water is being delivered and water distribution points remained open until 22:00 to ensure access to drinking water.

Background:

  • On 17 November, Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack, damaging critical energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast. This has resulted in disruptions to heating, water and electricity supplies.
  • The attack claimed the lives of two Ukrenergo employees and caused widespread power outages across the oblast.
  • The Oblast Administration says the power supply is expected to be fully restored within 24 hours, with water and heating services anticipated to resume by the morning of 18 November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Odesa Oblast
Two power engineers killed in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast
Two people killed, problems with water and electricity supply reported in Odesa Oblast after latest Russian attack – photos
Ukrainian air defences destroy 25 Russian drones and one missile overnight
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: