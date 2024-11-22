Power equipment donates to Kharkiv and Odesa by Japan significantly supports critical infrastructure – Ukrainian Energy Ministry

All Sections
Viktor VolokitaFriday, 22 November 2024, 17:55
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the Government of Japan have handed over important energy equipment to Kharkiv and Odesa to help meet the needs of critical infrastructure in these cities in the face of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: The support for Kharkiv includes 15 variable frequency drives (VFDs) and a powerful gas turbine, equipment that is important for the city's infrastructure.

In Odesa, two powerful gas-piston cogeneration units will be installed. These units, together with two that have already been delivered earlier, will cover approximately 50% of the energy needs of the city's critical infrastructure to provide water and heating and upkeep the sewerage system.

In addition, 32 water generators will be delivered with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Background: Japan has agreed to allocate to Ukraine its share of 471.9 billion yen (over USD 3 billion) of the USD 50 billion G7 loan secured by profits from frozen Russian assets.

JapanOdesa OblastKharkiv
