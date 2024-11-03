Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

South Korean intelligence reports that an agreement between North Korea and Russia includes an annual supply of 600-700 tonnes of rice to North Korea, a salary of US$2,000 for North Korean soldiers deployed in Ukraine, space technology, and provisions for Russian involvement in potential conflicts on the Korean Peninsula.

Source: The Korea Herald, citing South Korean MP Wi Sung-lac

Details: The Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank affiliated with South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, stated on 1 November that North Korea’s decision to send troops to Russia shortly before the US presidential election is likely based on the calculation that a win for Donald Trump could lead to a swift end to the war in Ukraine.

Korean MP Wi Sung-lac, former South Korean ambassador to Russia, described North Korea’s involvement in the war against Ukraine as "not a bad deal at all" for the regime. As a member of the National Assembly intelligence committee, Wi was briefed on the North Korea-Russia agreement by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

He stated that the financial and food crises in North Korea are largely being alleviated by Russian compensation for its military support against Ukraine.

Last week, the NIS informed the Assembly that each North Korean soldier sent to fight alongside Russia would receive a monthly salary of approximately US$2,000. With around 10,000 North Korean troops expected to be deployed to Ukraine, this could generate over US$200 million annually for Pyongyang, Wi reported.

In addition, approximately 4,000 North Korean workers are currently stationed in Russia, earning an average of US$800 per month, as reported by NIS.

Wi explained that North Korea's annual grain production includes around 4 million tonnes of rice, barley, and wheat. However, rice accounts for less than a third of this figure, with much of the crop actually comprising potatoes.

Quote: "The 4 million tonnes of grains that North Korea says it produces per year are actually about 1 million tonnes short of what it needs to feed the country. If Russia is offering 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes of rice, that is enough to cover more than half of what North Korea would need to meet the year’s demand."

The diplomat also noted that Russia used to supply North Korea with 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes of rice in a single shipment. Now, with Russia purchasing artillery shells from North Korea, a significant portion of the food shortage is "probably relieved through the arms trade", he noted.

South Korean intelligence informed the Assembly that Russia may also be providing North Korea with advanced space technology, as Pyongyang seeks to launch another military reconnaissance satellite.

However, perhaps the most advantageous part of the deal for North Korea is Russia’s potential involvement in combat on the Korean Peninsula in the event of unforeseen circumstances, NIS reported.

"North Korea is on record as having fought for Russia. If there ever is a war on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea can now expect Russia to come and help," Wi said.

Former President of the Institute for National Security Strategy, Nam Sung-wook, told The Korea Herald that South Korea’s intelligence think tank "downplays" the significance of North Korea’s involvement in the Ukraine war in its recent reports.

Nam believes North Korea will "remain useful to Russia as a bargaining chip" in negotiations with the next US administration.

"Moscow will use its close ties with Pyongyang to gain leverage over Washington, the way Beijing had in the past," he said.

Background:

Previously, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korean troops, who had arrived in Russia for training, have started moving toward Kursk Oblast, with some already present there. According to the latest US assessment, North Korea has sent approximately 10,000 troops to Russia for training and potential involvement in combat operations against Ukraine.

CNN sources suggest that some North Korean soldiers may already be in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that in the last week of October, Russia transferred more than 7,000 North Korean army soldiers to areas near Ukraine.

