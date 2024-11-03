Russian attack destroys section of apartment block in Kharkiv Oblast, people trapped under rubble

A Russian strike on the settlement of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the evening of 3 November destroyed the section of a multi-storey apartment building, leaving people trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The attack occurred at around 20:50, with reports of at least one person injured. The strike on the multi-storey building in Kivsharivka led to the collapse of its section.

At least three people remain under the rubble, though rescue workers have successfully pulled one woman out of the rubble. Syniehubov noted that ongoing search and rescue operations are severely hindered by continued strikes.

