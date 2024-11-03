All Sections
Russians hit Kharkiv and its outskirts

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 November 2024, 21:10
Kharkiv. Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs on the city of Kharkiv and its outskirts on the evening of 3 November.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov reported that there is early information regarding a Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Relevant services have been dispatched to investigate.

According to Terekhov, preliminary information suggests that one guided aerial bomb struck Kharkiv, while the rest hit the city’s suburbs.

Later, Terekhov added that the hit in Kharkiv occurred in a forested area. Fortunately, no casualties or damage were reported.

