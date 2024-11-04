Russia has granted citizenship to 3,344 foreign nationals since start of year for fighting against Ukraine

Since January 2024, Russia has granted citizenship to 3,344 foreign nationals who have participated in its invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Irina Volk, the representative of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "My colleagues from the migration service of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs have been assisting in regulating the legal status of a foreign national from a post-Soviet state who is participating in the special military operation [the Russian propaganda term for the war in Ukraine – ed.].

Since the beginning of the year, in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation... 3,344 foreign nationals have acquired citizenship."

Details: Volk did not specify whether this statistic refers only to the foreign soldiers or includes their families as well.

Background:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has authorised the granting of Russian citizenship to foreign nationals who signed a one-year contract with the Russian Armed Forces or pro-Russian military formations during the war against Ukraine, as well as to members of their families.

In March 2023, it was reported that Russia was recruiting young Palestinians and seeking Syrians to fight in its war against Ukraine, and that around 300 individuals had already been sent to the front.

In December 2023, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported that the Russians were preparing for an expedition to Africa to recruit mercenaries for the war against Ukraine.

