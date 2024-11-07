Kremlin does not rule out talks between Putin and Trump before inauguration

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov does not rule out Russian leader Vladimir Putin's communication with US president-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration on 20 January 2025.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Peskov: "Putin's communication with Trump before the inauguration is not ruled out. The Kremlin proceeds from the statements of the US president-elect."

Details: However, Peskov added that Russian representatives did not contact the Trump team and that no work was underway to organise a meeting between Putin and Trump.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia had never refused to hold meetings or conversations with the United States.

"We have never refused to speak with anyone. President Putin emphasises our position every time this topic comes up. Talking is always better than isolating ourselves from each other," Lavrov said when asked about the prospects for contacts with the Trump team.

Background:

Donald Trump has on several occasions promised his voters to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being elected to a second term.

In a Fox News interview, Trump explained how he would achieve this: "I would tell Zelenskyy: No more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin: If you don’t make a deal, we’re going to give them a lot. We’re going to give them more than they ever got, if we have to."

In April 2024, The Washington Post reported, citing sources, that Trump has privately said he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine by pressuring Ukraine to give up some territory, including Crimea and Donbas. Trump’s campaign adviser Jason Miller said this information was fake.

Also in April, CNN learned that Trump plans to force Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations to end combat actions by using US military aid as leverage.

Trump’s former adviser Fiona Hill said that while he was president of the United States, he made it clear that he believed Ukraine should be part of Russia.

Trump has also stated that if he wins the election, he will strive to help Ukraine, but will also require the same efforts from Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Donald Trump, the former US president and current presidential candidate, could become a "loser president" and weaken US influence in the world if he forces Ukraine to a truce with Russia.

