Mariia Yemets, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 11 April 2024, 14:46
Media reveals Trump's ideas about NATO and ending Russo-Ukrainian war
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

CNN has learned that potential US presidential candidate Donald Trump supposedly plans to divide NATO countries into "two tiers" depending on their defence spending, and wants to force Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations to end combat actions.

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: CNN’s sources said that in such conversations, many European ambassadors learned that Trump wants to promote the idea of a "two-tier NATO": that countries that spend less than 2% of GDP on defence would not be protected by Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Regarding Trump's plans to "quickly stop the war" in Ukraine, some foreign diplomats supposedly heard that he wants to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table and encourage them to reach an agreement to end the fighting.

If Trump wins the presidential election, he will likely try to get in touch with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately after his re-election or the day after his inauguration to begin such work, said one of the anonymous sources familiar with the former president's ideas.

American military assistance to Ukraine could be an instrument of pressure.

"If Ukraine wants continued aid they gotta to sit down and negotiate, and if Russia doesn’t want us to give mass amounts of new support to Ukraine then they have to sit down and negotiate. It does not mean giving into Ukraine or giving Putin all that he wants," the source said.

It is not known how close this anonymous source is to the Trump team. 

Background:

  • Trump often boasts that he could negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if elected. However, he has repeatedly refused to publicly specify how he would do this.
  • The Washington Post, citing sources, reported that Trump supposedly seeks to push Ukraine to make concessions to Russia and give up Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and Donbas, under its control.
  • Trump's campaign adviser Jason Miller called these details fake.

