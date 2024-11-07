All Sections
Germany to continue supporting Ukraine in 2025 despite coalition collapse – Reuters

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 November 2024, 18:36
Germany to continue supporting Ukraine in 2025 despite coalition collapse – Reuters
Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany will be able to provide most of its support to Ukraine even if the coalition's collapse prevents the timely approval of the 2025 budget.

Source: Reuters, citing sources from the budget committee, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Four sources stated that these funds are largely earmarked allocations and can thus be disbursed under provisional budget management if the budget is not approved.

The draft 2025 budget reduces Germany's aid to Ukraine to €4 billion, down from approximately €8 billion in 2024. Germany had hoped that Ukraine would meet most of its military needs with US$50 billion in credits from frozen Russian assets, approved by the Group of Seven.

Germany’s coalition government dissolved a few hours after Donald Trump's US election victory became evident on Wednesday.

The German government had agreed on the budget over the summer, with parliamentary approval expected by year-end, but this may now be postponed until mid-2025.

Background:

  • The political crisis in Germany began on 6 November, when Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to dismiss Finance Minister Christian Lindner and announced plans to initiate a confidence vote for his government in January 2025.
  • After Lindner's dismissal and the departure of ministers from his Free Democratic Party, Scholz’s cabinet lost its parliamentary majority. 
  • Scholz expressed hope that his minority government could continue to function and pass essential bills with support from the CDU/CSU, a centre-right Christian democratic political alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union.

