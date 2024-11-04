Zelenskyy meets German foreign minister to discuss military support for Ukraine – photo, video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, during which the parties discussed military support and investments in Ukraine's defence.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Zelenskyy, he spoke with Baerbock about "military support, investments in Ukraine’s defence, and the challenges we face ahead of winter".

Провів зустріч із міністеркою закордонних справ Німеччини Анналеною Бербок.



Основні теми переговорів – військова підтримка, інвестиції в українську оборону та виклики перед початком зими.



Цінуємо вагому військову та фінансову допомогу Україні з боку уряду Німеччини.… pic.twitter.com/53iEJg2Nwm — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 4, 2024

Quote: "We appreciate the significant military and financial assistance provided by the German government to Ukraine. We are counting on Germany to further strengthen its defence support for Ukraine in the coming year, as this is critically important for our victory," he added.

Background:

Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on Monday for her eighth solidarity visit since Russia's full-scale aggression began in February 2022.

During the visit, the German foreign minister announced the provision of an additional €200 million in winter assistance to Ukraine.

