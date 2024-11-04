All Sections
Zelenskyy meets German foreign minister to discuss military support for Ukraine – photo, video

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 4 November 2024, 21:26
Zelenskyy meets German foreign minister to discuss military support for Ukraine – photo, video
Photo: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, during which the parties discussed military support and investments in Ukraine's defence.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Zelenskyy, he spoke with Baerbock about "military support, investments in Ukraine’s defence, and the challenges we face ahead of winter".

Quote: "We appreciate the significant military and financial assistance provided by the German government to Ukraine. We are counting on Germany to further strengthen its defence support for Ukraine in the coming year, as this is critically important for our victory," he added.

Background:


