Russia launches drone attack on Odesa

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa as Russian forces attacked the city with drones on the evening of 7 November.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ukrinform

Quote from Oblast Military Administration: "The enemy is attacking Odesa and the surrounding area with drones. Our air defence forces have been activated. Stay in shelters!"

Advertisement:

Background: On the evening of 7 November, the Russians once again launched attack drones on Ukraine. The Air Force reported drones coming from the Black Sea towards the cities of Odesa and Pivdenne.

Support UP or become our patron!