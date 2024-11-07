All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches drone attack on Odesa

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 November 2024, 23:19
Russia launches drone attack on Odesa
Shahed attack drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa as Russian forces attacked the city with drones on the evening of 7 November.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ukrinform

Quote from Oblast Military Administration: "The enemy is attacking Odesa and the surrounding area with drones. Our air defence forces have been activated. Stay in shelters!"

Advertisement:

Background: On the evening of 7 November, the Russians once again launched attack drones on Ukraine. The Air Force reported drones coming from the Black Sea towards the cities of Odesa and Pivdenne.

Support UP or become our patron!

explosionShahed drone
Advertisement:

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

All News
explosion
Man killed and his wife seriously injured by explosive detonation in Kherson Oblast
Two children injured by explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:09
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
09:30
Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi
09:00
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Secretary of State and expresses optimism on long-range strikes on Russia
08:54
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar
08:41
Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front
08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
08:00
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day
07:43
Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025
07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: