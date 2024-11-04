Two children injured by explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast

Two boys aged 11 and 12 were injured in Kharkiv Oblast when an explosive device went off.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Two boys aged 11 and 12 have been injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive device in the village of Husarivka in Barvinkove hromada, Izium district. The children have blast injuries with multiple shrapnel wounds to their legs." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the children were taken to hospital for treatment.

