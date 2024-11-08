Russians attack with missiles: Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Friday, 8 November 2024, 05:26
Ukrainian air defence forces responded in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast while an air-raid warning was in effect due to the missile threat at dawn on Friday, 8 November.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "An air-raid warning is in effect. Missile attack. We ask everyone to stay in shelters.
Air defence is responding in the oblast."
Details: An air-raid warning in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast had been in effect since Thursday evening.
The Air Force reported a missile heading toward Kyiv at 05:27.
Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defence was also responding in the capital.
