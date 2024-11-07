All Sections
Russians bombard Ukraine with 106 UAVs on 7 November, Ukraine downs 74

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 November 2024, 12:48
Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

On the night of 6-7 November, Russia carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory with 106 attack drones; Ukraine’s air defence downed 74 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 6-7 November 2024, the enemy attacked with 106 Shahed UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Orel in Russian Federation, as well as the temporarily-occupied territory of Crimea."

Details: According to reports, 74 Russian UAVs were shot down as of 12:00 in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Twenty-five Russian drones have been lost in various parts of Ukraine.

The air strike was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, Air Force mobile fire groups, and Ukrainian defence forces.

