Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: authorities report 15 people in hospital, including 5-year-old child – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Fifteen people are in hospital after the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 7 November, with five in serious condition.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition. He has undergone surgery and is on a ventilator. The condition of four other people, including two medical workers, has been assessed by doctors as serious."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov also specified that the Russians had targeted the regional oncology clinic. Seventeen patients have been evacuated to other hospitals in the city, where they are currently receiving the necessary care.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

At least eight medical workers were also injured.

Background: The Russians struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on 7 November. Nine people have been reported killed and 42 injured.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!