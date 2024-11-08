All Sections
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to 9, toddler among them

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 November 2024, 09:21
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to 9, toddler among them
Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 7 November has risen to nine. The Russian bombardment claimed the life of a one-year-old toddler.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight, including a one-year-old boy. A further 42 people were injured."

Updated: Later, Fedorov reported that the number of injured had risen to nine

A day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhia for the deceased on 8 November.

Background: On 7 November, Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia. Earlier reports indicated that 4 people had been killed and 18 injured. People were reportedly being searched for under the rubble of a destroyed building.

Zaporizhzhia
