Erdoğan believes Trump administration can easily end Russo-Ukrainian war

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 8 November 2024, 16:47
Erdoğan believes Trump administration can easily end Russo-Ukrainian war
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that the Russo-Ukrainian war could "easily end" if a problem-solving approach is applied by the US administration led by Donald Trump.

Source: Reuters, reported by European Pravda

Details: Erdoğan spoke to journalists during a flight from Budapest. He noted that efforts by Western countries, led by the United States, to end the war in Ukraine would accelerate the resolution of the conflict.

Quote from Erdoğan: "We can easily end this war if we see a Trump administration that approaches the issue with a solution-based perspective. More dialogue, diplomacy, agreement will open the door to peace, not weapons, bombs and conflict."

Details: Erdoğan added that Türkiye plans to keep focusing on searching for a solution.  

Quote from Erdoğan: "We are a country that has managed to bring both sides together around the same table. We have done this many times and can do it again. This war must end now. We have focused our efforts on peace and will continue to do so." 

More details: While supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, condemning Russia’s invasion, and providing military aid to Kyiv, Türkiye has also opposed Western sanctions against Russia, with whom it maintains important relations in defence, energy and tourism sectors.

Since March, Türkiye has been calling for an end to the war in Ukraine through negotiations and has offered to act as a mediator.

Background

  • After the European Political Community summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he believes Trump wants a swift end to the war, though this may entail losses for Ukraine.
  • Recently, Trump suggested he might speak with Putin, while the Russian news outlet Verstka reported that Putin had informally congratulated Trump on his election victory, supposedly doing so "through acquaintances".

