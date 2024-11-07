Trump believes that he will talk with Putin
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 22:51
US President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that he may have a talk with Vladimir Putin.
Source: European Pravda, citing Trump’s interview with NBC News
Details: Trump noted that he has not yet spoken with Putin following the announcement of his victory in the US presidential election.
Quote: "I think we’ll speak."
Current US President Joe Biden has not spoken with Putin since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Since 6 November, when Trump’s election was announced, several world leaders have called to congratulate him.
Background:
- The Russian media outlet Verstka reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had informally congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory "through acquaintances".
- Putin himself recently stated that he "doesn’t see it as inappropriate" to call Trump directly.
