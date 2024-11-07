Trump believes that he will talk with Putin

US President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that he may have a talk with Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump’s interview with NBC News

Details: Trump noted that he has not yet spoken with Putin following the announcement of his victory in the US presidential election.

Quote: "I think we’ll speak."

Current US President Joe Biden has not spoken with Putin since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since 6 November, when Trump’s election was announced, several world leaders have called to congratulate him.

Background:

The Russian media outlet Verstka reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had informally congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory "through acquaintances".

Putin himself recently stated that he "doesn’t see it as inappropriate" to call Trump directly.

