All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US lifts ban on military contractors being sent to Ukraine – media

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 8 November 2024, 21:21
US lifts ban on military contractors being sent to Ukraine – media
Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

The administration of US President Joe Biden has overturned a ban on US military contractors working in Ukraine to maintain and repair equipment given to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: an anonymous US official in a comment to Reuters and CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House made a decision on contractor activity in Ukraine in early November, prior to the US presidential election. It will enable the Pentagon to give contracts to American corporations to operate in Ukraine for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Advertisement:

According to Reuters, the Biden administration intends to speed up the maintenance and repair of Ukrainian weapons systems.

CNN clarifies that the US contractors will service F-16 aircraft and Patriot air defence systems.

The channel's sources anticipate that there will be several dozen to several hundred American contractors in Ukraine, and that they will be stationed in areas away from the contact line for security purposes.

Advertisement:

Until now, American contractors have been unable to come to Ukraine for fear of putting US citizens in danger, and equipment in need of repair was therefore transported to neighbouring countries such as Poland or Romania.

It is worth noting that the easing of the restriction on US Pentagon contractors working in Ukraine was announced in the summer of 2024, but the concept was ultimately abandoned.

Support UP or become our patron!

USABiden
Advertisement:

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

All News
USA
European Commission chief announces conversation between EU and Trump on supporting Ukraine
EU leaders discuss ways to support Ukraine without Trump – Bloomberg
Hungarian PM Orbán says Europe can't finance Ukraine's defence without US
RECENT NEWS
10:09
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
09:30
Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi
09:00
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Secretary of State and expresses optimism on long-range strikes on Russia
08:54
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar
08:41
Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front
08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
08:00
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day
07:43
Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025
07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: