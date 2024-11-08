Hungarian PM Orbán says Europe can't finance Ukraine's defence without US

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that Europe will not be able to finance Ukraine's defence on its own if the United States withdraws its support under Donald Trump's presidency.

Details: Orbán claimed that the United States was going to withdraw from the war, which he considers a losing battle for Ukraine. He added that if Trump decides not to support Ukraine, Europe would not be able to finance such support on its own.

Quote from Orbán: "The Americans are going to get out of this war. Europe can’t finance this war on its own."

Balázs Orbán, political director and close advisor to Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, believes that Trump should call Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to open a line of communication with Russia and facilitate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Viktor Orbán was the first in the EU to congratulate Trump on his victory in the presidential election without waiting for the official results. He also stated the need for a new European strategy towards Ukraine.

