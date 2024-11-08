All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungarian PM Orbán says Europe can't finance Ukraine's defence without US

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 8 November 2024, 11:41
Hungarian PM Orbán says Europe can't finance Ukraine's defence without US
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Photo: Orbán on Facebook

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that Europe will not be able to finance Ukraine's defence on its own if the United States withdraws its support under Donald Trump's presidency.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bloomberg

Details: Orbán claimed that the United States was going to withdraw from the war, which he considers a losing battle for Ukraine. He added that if Trump decides not to support Ukraine, Europe would not be able to finance such support on its own.

Advertisement:

Quote from Orbán: "The Americans are going to get out of this war. Europe can’t finance this war on its own."

Background:

  • Balázs Orbán, political director and close advisor to Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, believes that Trump should call Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to open a line of communication with Russia and facilitate a ceasefire in Ukraine.
  • Viktor Orbán was the first in the EU to congratulate Trump on his victory in the presidential election without waiting for the official results. He also stated the need for a new European strategy towards Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

OrbanUSAaid for UkraineEurope
Advertisement:

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

All News
Orban
Orbán's advisor says Trump must call Putin to accelerate ending war in Ukraine
Orbán on talk with Trump: We have big plans for the future
Hungary's Orbán congratulates Trump on victory ahead of official election results
RECENT NEWS
09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
09:30
Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi
09:00
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Secretary of State and expresses optimism on long-range strikes on Russia
08:54
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar
08:41
Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front
08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
08:00
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day
07:43
Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025
07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
06:01
Mike Tyson describes Ukrainian boxer Usyk as world's best heavyweight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: