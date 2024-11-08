European Commission chief announces conversation between EU and Trump on supporting Ukraine

The European Union will discuss with the United States the necessity of deterring Russian aggression, which is linked to the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference following the EU summit in Budapest on 8 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked if the EU was ready to keep assisting Ukraine if Trump refused to do so, von der Leyen cited the Ukraine Facility programme, which entailed the provision of €50 billion, as well as the G-7 loan from frozen assets.

Quote: "But what I think is more important is that we discuss with our American friends also the fact that Russia is not only a threat to Europe, but a threat to global security as a whole. Because Russia is not only an autocratic state, – it is threatening democracies, – but it is also increasingly becoming allied with others like Iran and North Korea, together with China, fuelling this war," she said.

Von der Leyen added that Moscow's alliance with these states has implications not only for European security, but also for the Indo-Pacific area, where the US intends to focus its efforts to curb China’s expansive clout.

As Bloomberg reported, European Union leaders at a meeting in Budapest on Thursday, 7 November, discussed the possibility of extending Ukraine's military defence if Donald Trump decides to cut off US support.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Europe would not be able to finance Ukraine's defence on its own if the United States withdrew its support under Donald Trump's presidency.

