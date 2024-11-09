Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man injured, industrial business damaged

The Russians have struck the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, injuring a 50-year-old man and damaging premises belonging to an industrial business.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians struck Nikopol with Grad MLRS. A 50-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Premises belonging to an industrial business were damaged."

Details: Lysak also reported on the situation in the Synelnykove district, where a fire had broken out due to a Russian attack, damaging infrastructure facilities. No one was killed or injured.

