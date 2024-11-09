EU chief diplomat comes to Kyiv to reassure Ukraine after Trump's victory

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has arrived in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine of Europe’s support. This is the first visit by a high-ranking Brussels official following Donald Trump’s election victory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to AFP

Details: Trump's win in the US election has raised concerns in Ukraine and Europe that Trump may end Washington’s support for Kyiv’s fight against the Russian invasion.

Advertisement:

"The message is a clear one – the Europeans will continue to support Ukraine," Borrell, who is set to leave office next month, told an AFP journalist accompanying him.

Quote from Borrell: "We have been supporting Ukraine since the beginning, and on this, my last visit to Ukraine, I convey the same message: we will support you as much as we can."

More details: During the election campaign, Trump questioned the continuation of the substantial US military and financial assistance to Ukraine and stated he might strike a quick deal to end the war.

Advertisement:

"Nobody knows exactly what the new administration is going to do," said Borrell, noting that current President Joe Biden still has two months to make decisions.

"But we Europeans have to use this opportunity in order to build a stronger and united Europe, and one of the manifestations of being united and being stronger and able to act is our role in supporting Ukraine."

Borrell, who will meet with Ukrainian officials during his visit, stated that it is the EU countries that must decide "when and how to increase" their support if needed.

However, he said that at the EU leaders' meeting in Budapest on Friday, "most of the member states were insisting on the same line – continue supporting Ukraine".

Background:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU would engage with the United States on the importance of deterring the Russian threat, as it is linked to the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bloomberg noted that EU leaders discussed at their meeting in Budapest on Thursday the possibility of continuing military support for Ukraine if Donald Trump decides to end US backing.

Prior to this, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday that Europe cannot independently fund a "lost war" and claimed that the US would halt its support.

Support UP or become our patron!