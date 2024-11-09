All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 9 November 2024, 10:42
EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Photo: Borrell on X (Twitter)

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has arrived in Kyiv on his fifth visit since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Borrell on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: This particular visit will be his last one as the EU chief diplomat.

Advertisement:

Quote from Borrell: "In Kyiv for my 5th visit since Russia’s full-scale invasion and last one as HRVP [High Representative/Vice President of the European Union – ed.]. 

EU support to Ukraine has been my personal priority during my mandate and will remain on top of the EU‘s agenda."

More details: He also posted a photo from Kyiv Central Railway Station.  

Advertisement:

Background

  • Borrell believes Ukraine needs stronger security guarantees.
  • During his visit to South Korea on Monday, Borrell also urged the country to increase its support for Ukraine amidst concerns in Seoul over the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia. 

Support UP or become our patron!

EUdiplomatic ties
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
EU
EU chief diplomat comes to Kyiv to reassure Ukraine after Trump's victory
European Commission chief announces conversation between EU and Trump on supporting Ukraine
EU officially extends military training mission for Ukraine by two years
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: