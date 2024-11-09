EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Photo: Borrell on X (Twitter)

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has arrived in Kyiv on his fifth visit since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Borrell on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: This particular visit will be his last one as the EU chief diplomat.

Quote from Borrell: "In Kyiv for my 5th visit since Russia’s full-scale invasion and last one as HRVP [High Representative/Vice President of the European Union – ed.].

EU support to Ukraine has been my personal priority during my mandate and will remain on top of the EU‘s agenda."

More details: He also posted a photo from Kyiv Central Railway Station.

Background:

Borrell believes Ukraine needs stronger security guarantees.

During his visit to South Korea on Monday, Borrell also urged the country to increase its support for Ukraine amidst concerns in Seoul over the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

